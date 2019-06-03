Resources More Obituaries for Allen Ohlinger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Allen Russell Ohlinger

Allen Russell Ohlinger, PE passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019 at the age in 87 in his home at Ida Culver House. He battled with courage and determination to transcend the heart disease that was part of his life for over 30 years.



Born March 5, 1932 into modest means in Seattle. He was the eldest of two children born to Earl Allen and Rose Eleanor Ohlinger. He spent his early years in SW Washington logging camps and farms where his parents searched to find work during the depression. His family returned to Seattle in 1939 and he graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950. Al enlisted in the US Navy and later attended the University of Washington on the GI Bill, where he rowed crew and was a member of the Delta Chi Fraternity, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1957.



Al worked as an engineer at the Boeing company on major commercial, military and space programs for over 30 years, including as a Senior Engineer on Boeing's SST. He was a member of the Washington Society of Professional Engineers and served as the Seattle Chapter President from 1988-89.



In 1957 he married Joann Treadwell, who he was married to for 61 years. They settled on Magnolia to raise their family.



Through the years he volunteered at Magnolia's Episcopal Church of Ascension, North Seattle's St Dunstan's Church and WSPE's MATHCOUNTS program, and was a regular blood donor. He also served in the US Army Reserve.



Al was proceeded in death by his wife Joann. He is survived by his sister Phyllis Forbes, his children Alicia Austin (Kevin), Matt (Marcie), grandchildren Andrew & Regan Austin, Marcus (Jessica) and Kristi Ohlinger, and great-grandchildren Taylor & Rory Ohlinger, and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews. His family would like to thank the support of his caregivers Tiffany and Dorothy and his friend Rosemary.



Services will be held at



St Dunstan's Episcopal Church 722 N 145th, Shoreline on June 8, at 11:00 am.



St Dunstan's Episcopal Church 722 N 145th, Shoreline on June 8, at 11:00 am.

Remembrances may be made to the Memorial Fund of St Dunstan's Episcopal Church. Published in The Seattle Times on June 3, 2019