Allison Katzman
Allison died on February 25, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family and friends. Born Grace Allison Wood, January 25, 1925 she grew up in Seattle attending Roosevelt HS and worked at Sand Point Navel Air Station during WW II. In 1945 she earned a place at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago where she met her husband Robert Katzman. Her creative and professional life included opening a ceramic studio, creating displays for museums and banks, and a 50+ year career as a toy designer. One of her best-known designs is the beloved Blythe doll. Allison had over 30 design patents in her name.
Allison is survived by her daughter Melissa Katzman Braggins and son-in-law Ted Braggins, son David Katzman and daughter-in-law Amy Lowe, daughter Abby Katzman and son-in-law Ray Woodhouse, her grandchildren Emily and Katie Braggins, Jesse Katzman and Allison Woodhouse.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020