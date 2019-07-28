Home

More Obituaries for Alma Dawley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Hazel Dawley

Alma Hazel Dawley Obituary
Alma Hazel Dawley

Alma Hazel Dawley passed away at the age of 98 on July 18, 2019 due to complications of Alzheimer's.

Alma was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil H. Dawley and Almyra Hazel Jansen Dawley, by her brothers, Virgil H. Dawley, Jr. and William C. Dawley, and by her three sisters, W. Jane Dawley, C. Josephine Dawley Henthorne, and Marilyn R. Dawley Estell Cooper. Alma is survived by her daughter Gretchen L. Fortner Broszeit, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Alma was a world traveler (Europe, the UK, Scandinavia, Russia, China, Africa) and a talented educator. She was beautiful, feisty, smart, fiercely independent, and an extraordinary woman and we will miss her very much.

Alma requested that there be no memorial service and instead of cards or flowers, the family would appreciate your donations to the Humane Society or to Alzheimer's Research in her memory.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019
