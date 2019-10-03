|
Alma Lee Fore Hooker
Alma Lee Fore Hooker died on October 1, 2019 in Gig Harbor, WA. She was born in Pattonsburg, MO on October 22, 1936 to Norwood & Evelyn Fore.
Alma Lee graduated from Maysville Missouri High School in 1954 and from the University of Central Missouri State in 1958. On March 9th, 1958, Alma Lee married James A. Hooker in the First Christian Church, Maysville, MO. After graduating from college, she taught school in the N. Kansas City school system.
Alma Lee is survived by her husband James, Gig Harbor, WA; daughter Julie Hooker (Patricia Albert), Edmonds, WA; son Jeffrey Hooker (Sandra Hooker) Fox Island, WA; Grandsons Justin and Austin Hooker, WA. Siblings Jean Anne Bird, Maysville, MO; Nadine Chalfin, Scottsdale, AZ and David Fore, Richmond, TX.
Alma Lee was a member of the Gig Harbor United Methodist Church. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed watching her Grandsons play sports. Alma Lee also enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, playing the clarinet, singing in the church choir, and playing tennis and bridge.
Services will be held in Maysville, MO. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 3, 2019