|
|
Alma Mae West
Alma Mae West was born to Roy and Mae LaMarche on October 13th, 1930 in Laramie, Wyoming and was the second of 5 siblings; An older brother (who passed away in 1977), then Alma, a younger sister and then two younger brothers (one of whom passed away in 2015). Later, at a young age her family moved from Wyoming to the Seattle area. In 1949, Alma married Walter Birger West. Alma and Walter lived in Des Moines, and later moved to Federal Way.
Alma and her husband worked at Boeing, and after 38 years, she retired in 1993. In her personal time, she was an avid bridge player. She continued to play bridge (with the most wonderful players) until 3 weeks before she passed away. She was also a Square and Round dancer for many years. Also, to the great delight of her family, Alma was also a gourmet cook. Her husband (Walter) predeceased her in 2015. She is survived by her son Richard West (Roxanne), daughter Joyce Nolting (Larry) and grandchildren; Brian and Sara Nolting. Alma is also survived by her brother William LaMarche, sister Janet Brookman and several nieces and nephews.
Alma West passed away peacefully at her daughters home in the early morning hours of March 3rd, 2020 due to natural causes, and has since been laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery next to her beloved husband. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020