Almira E. Feaster
On Sunday August 11, 2019 Almira Elvira Feaster passed away at the age of 96 in Edmonds, Washington. She was born to Eugene and Jennie Marchesini in Tacoma, Washington on June 25, 1923. Mira grew up in south Tacoma and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1941. She continued her education at University of Puget Sound earning a degree in physical education in 1945.
While teaching at Auburn High School she met William (Bill) Feaster. They were married August 20, 1949. They moved to Bellevue, Washington in 1958 where Mira raised their 3 daughters, Patty, Kay, and Mary, and Bill began his career with the Bellevue School District.
In 1966 Mira and Bill moved with their girls to American Samoa. Mira taught at Samoana High School from 1966-1968, while Bill was a principal at Fia Iloa elementary school. She loved her students and made many life-long friends in Samoa. She enjoyed sharing the Polynesian cultural experience with her family.
Mira continued to learn as her daughters grew. She returned to school to obtain a degree in Early Childhood Education from Bellevue Community College. She was the owner-director of Eastshore Preschool from 1972-1992 building it into the largest privately-owned preschool in King County. She touched the lives of many children for many years, an achievement making her quietly very proud.
In retirement, Mira and Bill enjoyed the cabin they built on the Chiwawa River creating many family memories. Mira lived in Bellevue until February of this year when she fell and moved to hospice care in Edmonds.
Mira was preceded by her husband, Bill, her brothers, Sydney and Theodore, and her sister Eugenia, along with her son-in-law Larry E Davis. She leaves behind her daughters Patty (Mark) McCann, Kay (Jim) Maynard, and Mary Davis, grandchildren, Jeffrey (Melissa) Maynard, Lauren (Ting) Fang, Claire (Ross) Warren, Jordan Davis and Daniel Davis, great grandchildren, Mya Elliott, Kai Fang, Mila Fang and Rosalind Warren, her sister Milla Schlatter of Tacoma, her brother-in-law Richard (Jan) Feaster of Fairfield CA, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
We would like to thank the Bellevue Fire Department, Kaiser Permanente Hospice and
Acacia Adult Family Home for their commitment to care. Rosie and her staff at Acacia provided a most loving environment. We will be forever grateful.
A celebration of Mira's life will be
held on Thursday September 26
from 2:00-4:00 pm at Robinswood House
2430 148th Ave. SE Bellevue, WA
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019