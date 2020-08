Or Copy this URL to Share

Aloyse Diana Abbott



Diana loss her battle with cancer on July 28, 2020. She was 65 years old. She survived by her husband Steven Abbott, her father Roger Lemon, and her son Daniel Vernon along with many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and many close friends. She was a lovely lady and will be very much missed. A celebration of life is pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store