Alta J. Barer of Seattle passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on May 8, 2019 after a long, hard battle with lung cancer. She was a deeply committed philanthropist who applied her passion for the arts, education, women's issues and politics to affecting positive change for more than 30 years. Alta cared deeply and tirelessly for her family and friends as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, daughter and friend.



Born on June 18, 1945 in Tacoma, Wash. to Margery McCleary and Harris Lafayette Shirtz, Alta was one of five siblings. Shortly after her birth, her family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, where she was raised and attended East High School and the University of Utah.



Following university, Alta was a flight attendant for Northwest Airlines (now Delta) for over 20 years and primarily flew international routes. During the Vietnam War, she often flew military charter flights carrying young soldiers into battle and returning wounded soldiers back to the U.S. from combat.



Alta traveled the globe and met and married Stanley H. Barer of Seattle, then chief of staff to the late U.S. Sen. Warren G. Magnuson of Washington. She joined Stan in Washington, D.C., where she was a principal aide to the late U.S. Sen. Ernest "Fritz" Hollings of South Carolina.



In 1974, Alta and Stan returned to Seattle and he joined the law firm now known as Garvey Schubert Barer. In 1975, the couple established a productive and enduring presence in the People's Republic of China. Stan's law firm opened an office in Beijing and Alta served as his chief aide there in a variety of legal and social efforts. These included his work as co-founder and chair of the bilateral U.S.-China Clean Energy Forum and continued until recent health issues curtailed her travel.



Steadfast in her commitment to inclusive public policy and advancing important political and social issues, Alta was well-known for hosting fundraising events in the Barer family home. She and Stan hosted Hillary Clinton as First Lady and then again as a candidate for the U.S. presidency. Alta held several events for former U.S. Sen., Secretary of State and presidential candidate John Kerry and his wife Teresa Heinz Kerry. Alta's energy and enthusiasm for politics was matched by her commitment to, and nuanced understanding of, the important issues of our time.



As a trustee for the Center for Women in Democracy, Alta accompanied U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington to Cuba, where she had the opportunity to meet with the late President Fidel Castro. Alta was a majority member of Emily's List and travelled numerous times to South Africa and to China with Stellar International Networks, in addition to many such trips with her husband. Her natural curiosity and love of learning took her to Tibet, Argentina and throughout multiple European countries.



Alta was an avid skier and a very skilled fly fisherwoman who caught a 65-lb. king salmon in Alaska and a gigantic golden dorado in the Amazon basin.



In 2010, Alta and Stan co-founded the Barer Institute for Law & Global Human Services at the UW School of Law. The Barer Institute in the UW School of Law focuses on the multidisciplinary role of law in promoting improved outcomes in health, education, economic development and the rule of law in developing countries and countries in political transition. The goal of the Institute is to identify and mentor emerging lawyer-leaders who will be at the vanguard of developing and implementing innovative solutions to pressing global challenges. The Barer Institute selects annually three to four mid-career leaders from lower to middle income countries to enroll in the Sustainable International Development LL.M. Program and serve as change makers in their home countries upon graduation. The students have represented many countries throughout Africa and South America, as well as Mongolia, China and Cuba.



Alta contributed her time and expertise to multiple not-for-profit organizations. She served as a director on the Seattle Repertory Theatre Board for nine years and continued on its Foundation board; and on Hope Heart Institute Board for seven years. She was active with the Seattle Art Museum Supporters from 2000 to 2010. Alta was a member of Achievement Rewards for College Scientists (ARCS) since 2001. ARCS Foundation is a nationally recognized nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization started and run entirely by women who boost American leadership and aid advancement in science and technology.



Alta is survived by her husband Stanley H. Barer, her son Aaron J. Barer, Sr., her step-daughter Leigh K. Barer and her husband Jonathan W. Fitzgerald; her grandsons Aaron Jr., Julian and Roman Barer and Ethan Hunt; her sister Barbara Drabner and her husband Richard, as well as Alta's brother Daniel Shirtz and her large extended family.



The family is having a private funeral and will host a memorial service for Alta's many friends and family in Seattle in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Published in The Seattle Times from May 9 to May 12, 2019