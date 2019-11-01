|
|
Alvin Curtis Hendricks
Alvin C Hendricks, affectionately known as "Bubba" passed away Friday October 18, 2019 at 12:00am. Alvin was born on September 22, 1929 to Alvin and Mildred Hendricks in the Swedish Hospital in Seattle, WA. At 6 years old his parents took him to Coal Creek, Alaska where for 6 years his father worked on a Dredge digging for gold and living off the land. Later, back in Seattle after graduating from Garfield High School, Alvin married Audrey Welch (1950 - 1963)
and had three children, Cindy, Tammie & Laura who passed away in 1976. He then joined the Marine Corps and fought in the Korean War in one of the worst battles of the war known as The Chosin Reservoir. He then graduated from Seattle Pacific University and in 1955 joined the Seattle Opera Chorus and singing became a passion for the rest of his life. In 1964 Alvin went to Venezuela to work as a music teacher in the oil camps of Maracaibo, here he met and married the love of his life Narcisa Aristimuno (1966 - present) and had another child, Manny.
In 1969 back in Seattle they purchased the El Capitan Apartments in downtown Seattle which was and currently is the family's baby. Alvin also was a long time member of the Masons, the Shriners, and other fraternal organizations including the United Commercial Travelers and also has donated financially and his time to many local organizations for many years. Alvin C. Hendricks is a true hero to his family and friends and community and will forever live in our hearts.
Alvin C. Hendricks is survived by his wife Narcisa A. Hendricks, his son Alvin Manuel Hendricks "Manny", and his 2 daughters Cindy and Tammie Hendricks.
There will be a viewing on Saturday November 2, 2019 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at Butterworth Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life service for "Bubba" will be held Saturday November 9, 2019 at 2:00pm at the First Free Methodist Church (next to SPU) - 3200 3rd Ave. W, Seattle, WA 98119.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019