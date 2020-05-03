|
|
Alvin Earl Hake
May 15, 1956 ~ April 4, 2020
In loving memory of a man who fought through many medical illnesses since birth yet still was able to have a positive outlook in life. Unfortunately, Covid-19 took him way too soon. He was caring, helpful and had a great laugh and gentle soul. Al worked for Seattle City Light for 19 years and retired in February 2019 with lots of plans that went unfinished. Al was preceded in death by his Father, Mother and Stepmother. Al had a large family and numerous friends. Cremation by McComb & Wagner in Shelton, WA. You may sign the guestbook at Legacy.com and search by Hake, Seattle WA past 6 months.
Godspeed Al.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020