May 6, 1931 ~ April 9, 2020

Alvin F. Kamara, Jr. passed away at the age of 88, April 9, 2020. He fought the good fight through to the end. Al was born on May 6, 1931 in Astoria, Oregon to Alvin and Sigrid Kamara and grew up on the family dairy farm with his dear sister Ethel Mae, older by two years.

At the age of 17, having enough of the farm life, he bolted to town

to join the Navy. The Naval recruitment office was closed for lunch, so he went next door to join the Air Force. His military career spanned 21 years as an Aircraft electronics and navigation technician, ending with rank of Master Sergeant.

He met his wife, Donna Malde, at a USO dance in Seattle and they

were married in 1954. They shared the Air Force life with their three children at bases in Washington, Colorado, New Hampshire, and Hawaii.

Upon retirement from the military, Al worked at the Everett Boeing plant as an airplane electronics technician and at TelTone as a prototype-engineer.

His second and final retirement destination was Lagoon Point, Whidbey Island, Washington State, in the early 90s.

These years fulfilled Al and Donna's retirement dreams. He and Donna owned several boats together enjoying the salmon fishing and cruising life (under sail, then power) in the Puget Sound, San Juan and Gulf Island waters.

Al is survived by Donna, his loving wife of 65 years; children Karen, Wayne, and Scott; and grandchildren John, Elisabeth, Quinton, Isaac, and Miles. He was preceded in death by Wayne's son, Leif.

Al was a loyal husband, father, and grandfather who loved his family completely and unconditionally. They love him back and will miss and remember him always. A memorial gathering to celebrate Al's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020
