Alzera Todd McCoy
Alzera Todd McCoy, of New Castle, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 at the age of 93, after a long, glorious life spent in service of her family and community. She was known to many as Al or Allie. Al was born and raised in Maui, HI, the daughter of John & Maria (Gomes) Morte, a loyal, loving daughter and sister.
In 1949 she married Verne J Todd Jr. and together they raised nine children who will eternally miss their amazing mom: Jim (Robyn), Marian (Bruce), Jay, Chris (Yvonne), Katie (Norm) Suzy (Dave), Paul, Jeff and Jennifer (Mark). Al's legacy also includes nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
After 41 years of marriage, Verne passed away in 1990. Al worked at Holy Family Church in Kirkland, and later at Lamonts Apparel. When she retired from Lamonts in her late 60's, they hired two people to fill her size 5 shoes. Allie was a strong, positive, happy, faithful woman, with enough love in her heart for her large family and strangers alike. She spent years happily volunteering to help others, including long stints at the Catholic Church, St. Francis House and Group Health.
Al eventually remarried an old friend of both Verne and Al's, Jim McCoy. They were married 25 years and spent their retirement traveling and volunteering in many capacities. Jim died in late 2018.
Alzera's memorial will be postponed until friends and family can gather and celebrate this extraordinary woman, who lived a life of joy and purpose.
A private family graveside service was held at Kirkland Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., Anacortes and the San Juan Islands.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020