|
|
Amanda Gonzales Caliwag
Dr. Amanda G. Gonzales Caliwag, longtime resident of Seattle, died Wednesday, the 25th of December, 2019 with family by her side at Swedish Medical Center in Edmonds, WA.
Born February 6, 1939 in Batangas, Philippines, Amanda received a degree in Medicine as an Obstetrician-Gynecologist. Soon after, she met Eduardo Sr., married and started a family. They journeyed to the US together in 1973 and started a beautiful life, adding more children. She became a widow in 1989 and dedicated herself to her children.
She worked for the City of Seattle and retired, but continued to practice medicine as a Physician's Assistant specializing as a family practitioner.
Amanda, lovingly known to her friends as Mandy, found love again and remarried. She devoted her time to her grandchildren, being involved with the Catholic Church, traveling, and giving back to the community through charity work with her husband, Chuck. She loved to spoil her grandchildren, be with her family, go to Church, and spend time at the casino. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and a smile that lit up the room.
She is survived by her loving family. Charles Bradley Jr., husband of 22 years; her children, Eduardo Jr., Elaine and husband, Charlie Jr., and Edman; grandchildren, Charlie III, Elyssia, and Jaron; and her extended family and friends.
Recitation of the Rosary will be
Thursday, January 9th at 7PM at
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey Chapel
508 N. 36th St, Seattle 98103
Funeral Mass will be held
Saturday, January 11th at 10AM at
Blessed Sacrament Church
4701 9th Ave NE, Seattle 98105
Interment, Calvary Cemetery
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020