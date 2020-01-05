Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Caliwag
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda Gonzales Caliwag

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amanda Gonzales Caliwag Obituary
Amanda Gonzales Caliwag

Dr. Amanda G. Gonzales Caliwag, longtime resident of Seattle, died Wednesday, the 25th of December, 2019 with family by her side at Swedish Medical Center in Edmonds, WA.

Born February 6, 1939 in Batangas, Philippines, Amanda received a degree in Medicine as an Obstetrician-Gynecologist. Soon after, she met Eduardo Sr., married and started a family. They journeyed to the US together in 1973 and started a beautiful life, adding more children. She became a widow in 1989 and dedicated herself to her children.

She worked for the City of Seattle and retired, but continued to practice medicine as a Physician's Assistant specializing as a family practitioner.

Amanda, lovingly known to her friends as Mandy, found love again and remarried. She devoted her time to her grandchildren, being involved with the Catholic Church, traveling, and giving back to the community through charity work with her husband, Chuck. She loved to spoil her grandchildren, be with her family, go to Church, and spend time at the casino. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and a smile that lit up the room.

She is survived by her loving family. Charles Bradley Jr., husband of 22 years; her children, Eduardo Jr., Elaine and husband, Charlie Jr., and Edman; grandchildren, Charlie III, Elyssia, and Jaron; and her extended family and friends.

Recitation of the Rosary will be

Thursday, January 9th at 7PM at

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey Chapel

508 N. 36th St, Seattle 98103

Funeral Mass will be held

Saturday, January 11th at 10AM at

Blessed Sacrament Church

4701 9th Ave NE, Seattle 98105

Interment, Calvary Cemetery

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -