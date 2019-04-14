Amanda Marie Ream



Amanda Marie Ream, loving mother, wife and sister, passed away from a year-long battle with cancer on April 2, 2019. Mandy was born on February 4th, 1979 in Seattle, WA, the youngest of four children, to Tricia and Duane Hoff. She grew up in Lake Forest Park, WA surrounded by a large and close-knit family. She met her husband, Robert Ream, in 2003 and they married at the meadow on Church Mountain on August 26th, 2005. Mandy and Robert welcomed their two sons Hudson and Caden in 2007 and 2009.



Mandy was a devoted wife and mother. Her boys were her greatest joy and she was a dedicated homeschooler for many years. Mandy had a natural athleticism and led an active lifestyle from varsity volleyball in high school to cross fit, barre and yoga throughout her adult life. She kept a beautiful home and garden, often entertaining friends and family with her delicious cooking and scratch cocktails. She was always dreaming up and coordinating memorable trips, creating memories that friends and family will cherish forever. Mandy was most known for her amazing and incomparable sense of humor, most notably her affinity for practical jokes, creating awkward moments, and of course, potty humor.



Mandy is survived by her husband, Robert; two sons, Hudson and Caden; parents, Duane and Tricia; sisters, Anthea Huizinga (Craig) and Cristy Lucke (Ray); brother, David Hoff; father-in-law, Dave Ream, sisters-in-law, Rundi Ream, Kathy Goodman (Nick), and Barb Ream (Paul Ferarri); and nieces and nephews Lindsay, Logan, Joshua and Emmeline. Mandy had a devoted extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and second-cousins.



Mandy will be remembered by her warmth, humor, gracious hospitality, striking blue eyes and true beauty both inside and out. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary