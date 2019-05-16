Amy Elizabeth Patterson



June 18, 1990 ~ May 8, 2019



Our beloved Amy, age 28, was called by God on May 8, 2019, due to complications of Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome. Although Amy was not able to speak, she touched many lives with her personality. She taught us patience, the value of human life, and that the smallest among us can have the most impact. Amy loved walks around Green Lake, drives in the car, her rocking chair, playing with her ribbons, listening to music, watching cartoons, and observing activities around her. We will be forever grateful to the teachers and staff of Maplewood School in Edmonds for finding Amy's potential and allowing her to grow in her own unique way. We deeply appreciate the medical staff at Group Health/Kaiser who helped us care for Amy during the most difficult health issues during her early years. And in particular we laud the amazing staff of Fircrest Skilled Nursing who provided medical care, love and support to Amy and her family. We are grateful for all the people who have loved and cared for Amy over the years.



She is survived by her father Mark, mother Liz, sister Rachel, and brother John.



A Memorial Mass will be said for



her Monday May 20th 11:00am at Blessed Sacrament Parish, Seattle. Reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Friends of Fircrest, Garden Fund, c/o Fircrest School, 15230 15th Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155. Please visit



Published in The Seattle Times from May 16 to May 17, 2019