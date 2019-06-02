Amy Hanada Nikaitani



Amy Hanada Nikaitani died peacefully in her home on May 26, 2019 with her children and grandchildren around her. Amy was 95.



Amy Hanada was born in 1923 in Seattle's International District. She was the first child of Kuramatsu and Matsu Hanada. The Hanada family moved from Seattle to the Kent Valley in 1928. In 1941, Amy graduated salutatorian from Kent High School.



Following the U.S. entry into World War II, the Hanada family relocated to Worland, Wyoming to avoid the Japanese-American internment. Amy married Gus Nikaitani in 1944. After the war, Gus and Amy lived Seattle's Rainier Valley. Over seventeen years, their family grew to include five children.



Throughout her adult life, Amy made drawings and other artwork. Amy found her own form of artistic expression when she combined a traditional Asian art medium, sumi ink on rice paper scrolls, with her favorite subject, the female figure. It took her ten years to develop this art form to her satisfaction, and her sumi nudes have been appreciated by collectors.



At age 85, Amy returned to live in the International District, where she was born. She found great enjoyment during this last period of her life and maintained full independence until one month before her death. Her artwork can be seen at two outdoor installations in the International District - Nihonmachi Alley and Hirabayashi Place.



Amy is survived by her sister, Irene Nishimura; her sister-in-law, Lola Hanada; her nieces and nephews; and her five children and their spouses: Peter and Doreen (Kailua, HI), Donald and Sandy (Captain Cook, HI), Julie and Michael McCarthy (Seattle), Douglas and Patti (Sammamish), and Tami and Jim Olson (Tucson, AZ).



Amy was an active, involved, and generous grandmother, who will be missed by Matt, Kurt, and Brent Nikaitani; Benjamin, Maria, and Michaela McCarthy; DJ Nikaitani and Kristi Nikaitani Walsh; and Brad and Allie Olson.



There will be no memorial, at her request. Remembrances to the Senior Housing Assistance Group (SHAG) - https://www.housing4seniors.com/about-us/our-foundation/get-involved / Sponsor - and the Central Area Senior Center - https://centralareasrcenter.org/give/. Both organizations enriched Amy's last ten years.