Andre de Klaver
Andre de Klaver died December 29, 2019 surrounded by family. He was the most loving, positive and generous husband, father and friend. He touched everyone he met with his bright beautiful heart and no matter what always showed up with a pocket full of optimism.
Born in 1933 in Utrecht Holland, Andre de Klaver grew up during WWII. He was a graduate of St. Bonafacius Prepatory School and then attended the Dutch Military Academy and became a First Lieutenant. In 1958 he worked in public relations for the American Pavilion at the Brussels World's Fair which prompted him to come to the United States in 1960. He started a career in Denver Colorado with the JC Penney company. In 1962 he married Tone Fridheim who he met at the International club of Denver while she was visiting from Norway. Immediately after their wedding, they moved to San Francisco and started a family. As an executive of JC Penney, he worked in Brussels and various locations in the United States for a total of 35 years. He loved traveling and visited many countries throughout his life. Although "retired" he never really retired. Andre was involved with Service Core of Retired Executives, United Way, and an eventually became Executive Director of King County council of St. Vincent de Paul for 6 years. He continued to volunteer, working at the Salinas Casey Center for the Homeless with St. James Cathedral of which he was a member since 1996.
In his life, family was always his number one priority. He is survived by his wife, Tone de Klaver; his daughters, Michele White (Geoff White), Karen de Klaver, Jennifer de Klaver; grandchildren, Kirsti (Kevin Sontgerath), Stefan, and Hanna White, Landon and Elsa Fletcher; great-grandchild, Claire Sontgerath; brother, Ton de Klaver; and sisters, Lisbeth de Klaver, Ann de Klaver and Trudy Gielen-de Klaver.
We will miss you. You were pure LOVE.
A Funeral Mass will be held on
Saturday January 11th at 12:00pm at
St. James Cathedral
804 9th Ave, Seattle, 98104.
Reception to Follow.
Remembrances may be made to
St. Vincent de Paul at St. James Cathedral, 804 9th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98104
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020