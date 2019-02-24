Resources More Obituaries for Andre Yandl Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Andre L. Yandl Ph.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Andre; L. Yandl, Phd.



Andre; Yandl, dedicated family man and longtime Seattle University math professor, passed away February 15 at home with his wife Shirley by his side. He was born March 28, 1931 in El-Biar, Algeria, the youngest of Louis and Rosette Yandl's 3 children, and came to the US in 1949. Despite knowing little English, Andre; enrolled at Wenatchee Junior College, earned his AA degree, then moved to Seattle to complete his undergraduate and graduate studies in math at the University of Washington. He met his wife Shirley Udeen while he was a student at UW and both were working at Preferred Insurance. He began his teaching career at SU, teaching there from 1956 to 1965, then from 1966 until he was granted the title of professor emeritus and retired for the first time in 2001. He continued to teach until 2011 when he retired for good at age 80. He taught a year at WWU after earning his Ph.D., a term at a university in India in 1969, and was math department chair at SU from 1966 to 1979. Andre; wrote 6 textbooks and co-wrote 2 more, plus numerous math papers. He was the recipient of the first ASSU Outstanding Teacher Award in 1981 and received the first award by the PNW section of the MAA for Distinguished College and University Teaching of Mathematics in 1992. For many years he was the faculty advisor for the SU math club and served as faculty representative for the athletic department at SU. Andre; loved sports and learned to play table tennis from the troops during the allied occupation in 1942, winning the Algerian national championship in 1949, the Washington state championship in 1956, and many other tournaments. He coached the Saudi Arabian table tennis team during the 1976 Olympics in Montreal. He was also well-known on the racquetball courts at SU. Andre; also loved camping, fishing, watching sports, telling jokes and spending time with his large extended family. Andre; was preceded in death by his son Michael. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley; sons, Steve (Barb) and Kris (Kathy); sisters, Arlette (Charles) Mason and Josette Reid; 7 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2nd



at 12:30 PM at



Chapel of St. Ignatius



Seattle University, 901 12th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122



Remembrances can be sent to Seattle University in Andre;'s name. Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries