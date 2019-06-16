Home

Andre Rayford Daniel Obituary
Age 65. Son, Father, Big Brother, Uncle and a loving and devoted friend to many, set sail to eternal life on June 7, 2019.

Viewing will be held for family and

friends on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 8am to 11am at Evergreen Washelli Funeral Home, 11111

Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, WA.

Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Andre will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00am at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, 19300 108th Avenue SE, Kent, WA, with Pastor Leslie Braxton officiating.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019
