Andrea Marie Ponder
1976 ~ 2020
Andrea Marie Ponder (ne;e Whitemaine) formally of Sammamish, died January 23, 2020 in her beloved Santa Cruz, Ca. with her parents by her side. She was 43.
Andrea was born June 25, 1976 in Seattle to Frank and Donna Whitemaine. She graduated from Lake Washington High School and attended Washington State University.
One of Andrea's passions was her career as a pre-school teacher, where she was adored by her students and parents alike. Her positive attitude and uncompromising devotion to kids under her care was infectious. She had a wonderful sense of humor.
Her greatest passion, however, was her children, Jackson and Addison. They were the center of her world, and she devoted herself to supporting them in all their sporting and school events while juggling the responsibilities of single parenthood.
She was a voracious reader, an ardent fan of football (especially Peyton Manning and the Broncos), Seahawks, soccer, hiking, running-completing two half marathons and one full. Most of all she loved spending countless hours at the nearby ocean beaches.
Andrea is survived by her children, Jackson and Addison, sister Valerie Smith (Homer), her nieces Lyla and Lindon, her parents Frank and Donna Whitemaine, her Grandfather William Sullivan, devoted partner Mike Ward and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Andrea is preceded in death by her two grandmothers in 2019; Anne Meir and Dorothy Sullivan, whom she cherished, and her Step-Grandfather Don Meier, in 2018.
Her grieving family finds some solace in the fact she is now at peace and we picture her sitting by the ocean with book in hand.
A private service will be held in Santa Cruz, Ca. A celebration of life will be forthcoming.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020