1/1
Captain Andrew C. Subcleff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Captain Andrew C. Subcleff

Born October 4, 1922, passed away peacefully in Edmonds, Washington on July 4, 2020.

Andy served in the U.S. Merchant Marine in World War II, then the Alaska Steamship Company in Seattle, and also as a marine pilot in Alaska. Andy is survived by his wife of 75 years, Elizabeth (Betty); four children: Doug (Amy), Andrea, Ralph (Erin), Carl (Sandy); eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A tribute and guestbook for Andy is available at https://www.becksfuneralhome.com/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beck's Tribute Center
405 5TH AVE S
EDMONDS, WA 98020
(425) 771-1234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved