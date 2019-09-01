|
Andrew (Andy) David Madsen
Andrew Madsen, 57, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend left this world unexpectedly when his heart gave out while doing something he loved, snorkeling with his family in Hawaii, on August 16, 2019.
Andy grew up in Seattle, Washington, where he attended Laurelhurst Elementary School, Meany Middle School, Roosevelt High School, the University of Washington and Washington State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering. He met his wife Vivianne Louie during her college years and it was clear from the start that they made a perfect pair. Together, they embarked on a long and exciting adventure with the U.S. Coast Guard leading them through an engaging life of travel and new discoveries in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California, Virginia, the Netherlands, and Japan.
Andy and Vivianne have two children, Ethan Andrew (15), and Aurora Vivianne (10), who were a tremendously fulfilling part of Andy's life. As the household manager, Andy found a true calling. His kind and loving ways as a dedicated father and supportive husband were evident and inspiring. He was always patient and thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors and being involved with family and school activities such as music lessons, scouting, and ballet. From a young age, amateur radio sparked a strong interest and he was a lifelong ham radio operator licensed in both the U.S. and the Netherlands and had fun communicating with old friends and making new ones in the U.S. and the far reaches of the world.
In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by his parents, David and Lois Madsen, his sister Sarah Van Orsow (Sally Madsen), his brother Tom Madsen, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to the . The family asks that you spend time with your loved ones, take a walk in nature, and make a toast to enduring friendships, lifelong and beyond. We know this would please Andy.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 1, 2019