Andrew "Andy" Dean Tweeddale



November 13, 1930 ~ June 22, 2019



Andy was born in Everett to Edward Joseph and Nina Beckstrom Tweeddale. He attended Everett Schools, graduating from Everett High. He went on to the University of Washington, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and enjoyed playing chess. He married Deloralea "Dody" Virginia Tompkins in Seattle 19 March 1953. To this union were born three children, Debra Lea, Andrew Dean Jr., and David Edward.



He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served a tour stateside. Following military service, he was employed by Honeywell, Inc., and the Boeing Company until early retirement. He and Dody took their family on many vacation trips over the years. They wintered in Arizona for a number of years and enjoyed many cruises together. Andy loved their second home in Leavenworth, WA where he enjoyed skiing, golfing, and fishing.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Edward, and granddaughter Jenna Elise Tweeddale. He is survived by his wife Dody, daughter Debra (Rick) Schwake of Sisseton, SD; son Dean (Kelly) Tweeddale of Bellevue, WA; and son David of Olympia, WA; two grandchildren, Tamala Lea Tweeddale of Richmond, IN; Brynn Mariah Tweeddale of Seattle, WA.



Donations suggested to University of Washington Alumni Association, Boeing Museum of Flight, or Alcoholics Anonymous.



A private family service will be held.



