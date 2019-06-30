Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Tweeddale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Dean "Andy" Tweeddale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Dean "Andy" Tweeddale Obituary
Andrew "Andy" Dean Tweeddale

November 13, 1930 ~ June 22, 2019

Andy was born in Everett to Edward Joseph and Nina Beckstrom Tweeddale. He attended Everett Schools, graduating from Everett High. He went on to the University of Washington, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and enjoyed playing chess. He married Deloralea "Dody" Virginia Tompkins in Seattle 19 March 1953. To this union were born three children, Debra Lea, Andrew Dean Jr., and David Edward.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served a tour stateside. Following military service, he was employed by Honeywell, Inc., and the Boeing Company until early retirement. He and Dody took their family on many vacation trips over the years. They wintered in Arizona for a number of years and enjoyed many cruises together. Andy loved their second home in Leavenworth, WA where he enjoyed skiing, golfing, and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Edward, and granddaughter Jenna Elise Tweeddale. He is survived by his wife Dody, daughter Debra (Rick) Schwake of Sisseton, SD; son Dean (Kelly) Tweeddale of Bellevue, WA; and son David of Olympia, WA; two grandchildren, Tamala Lea Tweeddale of Richmond, IN; Brynn Mariah Tweeddale of Seattle, WA.

Donations suggested to University of Washington Alumni Association, Boeing Museum of Flight, or Alcoholics Anonymous.

A private family service will be held.

Friends are invited to view photos and share memories in the

family's online guest book at

www.FLINTOFTS.com. Flintoft's

Funeral Home, 425-392-6444
Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now