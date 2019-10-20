|
|
Andrew H. Dowdy, Jr.
1936 ~ 2019
Andy was born in Detroit to Dr. Andrew H. Dowdy and Helen Brandes Dowdy and died in Seattle of metastatic prostate cancer. His childhood was spent in Rochester, NY and Los Angeles. He graduated cum laude from Pomona College where he made many lifelong friends. Andy authored two books, "Never Take A Short Price", a novel, and "Movies Are Better Than Ever", a social history of 50's film. He owned "Other Times" bookstore in LA for 33 years. While Andy was known for his quick wit and ability to speak at length on virtually any topic, he wore his learning unpretentiously. A lengthy tribute article honoring his bookstore was published by the LA Times when he closed the store in 2007.
Andy is survived by his brother Robert (Bob) Dowdy and his wife Cherry Tinker; Bob's sons Roger Dowdy, his wife Robin, their children Allie and Hunter; and Doug Dowdy, his wife Michelle, their daughter Elsa. There will be a private family service. In his honor please visit a bookstore in search of an unconventional read.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019