Andrew J. Renggli
Andy Renggli was the light, laughter, and love of his family. At the age of 68, he died May 29, 2020, following a cardiac illness. In the end, his body could not match his very strong will to live.
Andy is survived by his wife and partner in life, Mary Kay Riddell, his two sons Noel R. and Christopher P. (Logan) Renggli, and his infant grandson Luke Renggli, as well as his dog Huck and grand dog Diego.
Andy graduated from Bellarmine High School, Tacoma, WA, in 1969. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1973 with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology. He later returned to UW and earned a Master's in Social Work in 1979. He was an avid learner and took continuing education classes throughout life.
Andy and Mary Kay raised their two sons in Seattle. He enjoyed skiing with the boys, canoeing, time on ocean beaches, road trips, and attending Seattle sports games with them. He cheered them on at their swim meets, baseball games, and studied Aikido with them. He remained a lifelong Husky fan.
Andy spent much of his career managing health care related programs, both in the private sector and with the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services and the Health Care Authority. He retired from HCA in 2016 where he had been a manager of the Coordination of Benefits Office. Andy was fond of his staff and proud of the work that they did.
Retirement opened up new beginnings. Andy and Mary Kay brought home a black lab puppy, Huckleberry. He would sleep at Andy's feet while Andy enjoyed a cup of coffee and the morning's crossword puzzle and in the evening while Andy practiced playing his guitar. There were many walks with Huck in their Phinney Ridge neighborhood, around Green Lake, as well as retrieving balls at the park.
Andy was the youngest of the six children of Frank Renggli and Mildred Degerud Renggli, who raised their family in Tacoma, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents and two of his siblings, Jane West (Curt), and James Renggli. He is survived by sisters Alicia Renggli (Chula Vista, CA), Arlene Renggli (Seattle), and Connie Renggli (Kent, WA), nephew Chris West (Laurie) and daughter Amelia, and nephew Eric West (Eveline), and daughter Chloe.
Many thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses in the CVICU at Swedish Cherry Hill. The family appreciates their exemplary attention and dedication to Andy's well-being.
Due to the Covid pandemic Mass and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date when it is considered safe to gather.
Burial has taken place with a family graveside service at Holyrood Cemetery.
Andy will be missed by his large extended family and his many friends.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Andy Renggli was the light, laughter, and love of his family. At the age of 68, he died May 29, 2020, following a cardiac illness. In the end, his body could not match his very strong will to live.
Andy is survived by his wife and partner in life, Mary Kay Riddell, his two sons Noel R. and Christopher P. (Logan) Renggli, and his infant grandson Luke Renggli, as well as his dog Huck and grand dog Diego.
Andy graduated from Bellarmine High School, Tacoma, WA, in 1969. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1973 with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology. He later returned to UW and earned a Master's in Social Work in 1979. He was an avid learner and took continuing education classes throughout life.
Andy and Mary Kay raised their two sons in Seattle. He enjoyed skiing with the boys, canoeing, time on ocean beaches, road trips, and attending Seattle sports games with them. He cheered them on at their swim meets, baseball games, and studied Aikido with them. He remained a lifelong Husky fan.
Andy spent much of his career managing health care related programs, both in the private sector and with the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services and the Health Care Authority. He retired from HCA in 2016 where he had been a manager of the Coordination of Benefits Office. Andy was fond of his staff and proud of the work that they did.
Retirement opened up new beginnings. Andy and Mary Kay brought home a black lab puppy, Huckleberry. He would sleep at Andy's feet while Andy enjoyed a cup of coffee and the morning's crossword puzzle and in the evening while Andy practiced playing his guitar. There were many walks with Huck in their Phinney Ridge neighborhood, around Green Lake, as well as retrieving balls at the park.
Andy was the youngest of the six children of Frank Renggli and Mildred Degerud Renggli, who raised their family in Tacoma, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents and two of his siblings, Jane West (Curt), and James Renggli. He is survived by sisters Alicia Renggli (Chula Vista, CA), Arlene Renggli (Seattle), and Connie Renggli (Kent, WA), nephew Chris West (Laurie) and daughter Amelia, and nephew Eric West (Eveline), and daughter Chloe.
Many thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses in the CVICU at Swedish Cherry Hill. The family appreciates their exemplary attention and dedication to Andy's well-being.
Due to the Covid pandemic Mass and celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date when it is considered safe to gather.
Burial has taken place with a family graveside service at Holyrood Cemetery.
Andy will be missed by his large extended family and his many friends.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.