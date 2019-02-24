Resources More Obituaries for Andrew Houg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Andrew Marc Houg DDS

Andrew was 86 years old when into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on February 10, 2019. He was born August 16, 1932 in Osage, Iowa, growing up in nearby St. Ansgar. The son of Monrad Arndt Karlin and Alphild Margaret Houg. He is survived by his sister Margaret Fay of Minnesota and preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth Storie. Andrew grew up loving athletics of all kinds. He excelled in football, baseball and basketball, where he still holds the scoring record for his hometown high school of St. Ansgar. Andrew attended the University of Iowa, on a Nile Kinnick Scholarship and played football, basketball and baseball his freshmen year. In the following years he focused on football. He became captain of the University of Iowa Hawkeyes Football team in 1953. He was coached by Forrest Evashevski. They finished in third place in the Big Ten that year. In 1952 he was accepted into University of Iowa Dental School and graduated in 1956. Following graduation, Andrew served as a Captain in the United State Dental Corp. Andrew and Colleen were later married while he was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany.



Colleen Alexander was Andrew's sweetheart from Marshalltown, Iowa. They were married in Heidelberg, Germany on May 18, 1957. They were married for more than 50 years. Until Colleen's departure to our Lord on December 7, 2007.



In 1958, he was accepted into the Orthodontic program at the University of Washington, graduating in 1960. He taught as a clinical assistant and professor in the Orthodontic Department from 1961-1972. Andrew practiced as a Orthodontist in the Northgate area until his retirement in 1996. He served his community, his career in Orthodontics, and his love for people. He was the President of his Dental Fraternity in 1956. He served as President of the Northern Section of Pacific Coast Society of Orthodontics as a well as University of Washington Orthodontic Alumni Association, on the boards Lutheran Memorial Church, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Elua Hawaii Condominium Association and the Board of Inglewood Golf Club and was elected president of the club in 1972. Andrew was an active member of Northlake Lutheran Church and volunteer his time with Hopelink. In his retirement, he enjoyed his most favorite things fishing, golfing and spending time with family and friends. Andrew is survived by his son, Bradley Houg and wife Lori, and his daughter Lynn Coffey and her husband Chuck, his son in law Mark and preceded in death by daughter Susan Houg Blymyer. He has blessed with 5 grandchildren, Amber Kirkpatrick and her husband Kevin, Alexandra Houg, Andrew Coffey, Clayton and Hunter Blymyer, and a great grandchild, Jameson Kirkpatrick. He will be missed by his family and many friends. Mostly for his great love of life, making people feel important and his smile. We love you dad and papa.



A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Northlake Lutheran Church in Kenmore, Washington on May 19th at 1:00 pm and reception following at Inglewood Golf Club.



A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at Northlake Lutheran Church in Kenmore, Washington on May 19th at 1:00 pm and reception following at Inglewood Golf Club.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Northlake Lutheran Church, Children's Orthopedic Hospital or .