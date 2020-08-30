Andrew Mills Hudson
July 16, 1950 ~ July 25, 2020
On a quiet afternoon, Andrew died while resting peacefully in his home, concluding a life lived in a manner for which all should hope: generous, compassionate, just, honest, of good humor, willing to give of himself to those of lesser means, and always up for a good time. A native of Greenfield, Indiana, and graduate of Mt. Comfort High School Class of 1968, after undergraduate studies at Indiana University in Bloomington, Andrew found his way via Denver to Seattle where he lived for 42 years. A master mixologist, he worked as a popular bartender for a few years in Denver and at his beginning in Seattle in 1978, enjoying the great outdoors in both regions. He soon began to forge a long career in wholesale home furnishings and the kitchen and culinary industries which led to working as a sole proprietor, successful in sales and business development. Travel for business and pleasure ensued.
As a lover of art, music, food and cooking, Andrew's work and play took him hither and yon, always including friends as they discovered together the world afar and nearby. He was the host of many gatherings, whether a simple meal or an extravagant party, and availed all with ease, flair and fun to which many can attest. Glad to make new acquaintances, his warmth and sincerity led to trustworthy friendships everywhere he went.
Andrew is survived by wife, soul mate and kindred spirit Eugenia Van Vliet; siblings Marilyn Hudson Pfaff, Claudia Hudson Poulis, Daniel Hudson; nieces and nephews Katie Burford Bechtel, Susan Burford Chacon, Heather Burford Carrozza, Helen Hudson, Jay Hudson, Annie Hudson Surina, Chris Lowery, Kurt Lowery, Elaine Poulis, Courtney Poulis Zaugg, Kathryn Hudson, Jill Hudson Smith; several grand nieces and nephews; many, many friends. All wish him comfort and miss having him with us. We say farewell to a kind, peace-loving, precious soul.
Memorial donations can be made to Andrew's preferred charitable organization: Lifelong AIDS Alliance; 210 South Lucile Street; Seattle WA 98108;
website https://give.lifelong.org/andrewmillshudson
