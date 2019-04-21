Resources More Obituaries for Andrew Vasilieff Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Andrew Nickolas Vasilieff

Andrew Nickolas Vasilieff, 73, died suddenly at home in the Tunk Valley of the Okanagon on April 10, 2019. He started life on November 1, 1945 in Seattle, Washington, a month after the end of World War II. As a child growing up in the 50's, at a time when South Seattle was a semi-rural/suburban wonderland, he and his siblings, cousins and neighborhood pals spent long days exploring the woods and the "swamp" next door. He was active in sports and clubs at Glacier High School and graduated in 1964. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy, and like so many of his classmates and along with his brother Ted, he went off to serve in the Vietnam War. After coming home, he married Kathy Saxton and traded in his beloved '65 Corvette for a VW bug to accommodate a new and growing family.



Andy had a 22 year career at Kenworth before retiring to the "cabin" in Okanogan. He loved all the things that life there offered, not least of which were fresh air and a sky filled with stars. His family and friends will have memories of Andy BBQing them perfect steaks, enjoying a few beers, and most likely participating in target practice off the deck. He had a soft place in his heart for kids and animals. He coached his daughter's softball team and taught more than a few people how to tie a fishing lure. He liked taking kids around the property on a snowmobile or ATV, and fixing up the old Land Cruiser with his son. He enjoyed all the wildlife that came on the property and fed the deer in the winter. His dog Pepper was his constant companion.



Andy leaves behind his wife of 49 years Kathy; children, Andrea Vasilieff, Christopher Vasilieff (Alison); grandchildren, Natasha, Olivia, Garrett and Cody; siblings Karen Vasilieff, Christine Hansen (Bjorne), Ted Vasilieff and Sonya Vasilieff. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Josephine Vasilieff. He leaves a hole in the heart of all who knew him.



There will be a military service honoring Andy on Friday, May 17, 2:30 P.M. at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St, Kent, WA 98042. A gathering of remembrance will follow at 3:30 P.M. at Billy Baroo's Bar & Grill at the Foster Golf Links, 13500 Interurban Ave. S., Tukwila, WA 98168. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Andy's name to Okanogan County Fire District 7, PO Box 78, Riverside, WA, 98849. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019