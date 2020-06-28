Andrew Robert Huffer
January 2, 1996 ~ June 16, 2020
Survived by his family, Kim (father), Lisa (mother), Christine (sister), and Sydney (twin sister), and his grandfathers, Paul Kaimakis and Ron Huffer. He has joined his grandmothers, Sandra Kaimakis and Betty Huffer in heaven.
Andrew was a joyful, funny, charming, handsome, energetic soul with a strong willed personality. His smile lit up the world. He was able to demonstrate the importance of unconditional love without the use of words. His passion for life was contagious and he left an unforgettable mark on everyone's heart. We would like to give special thanks to Rodney Brown and Joshua King for their unwavering dedication. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to https://everloved.com/life-of/Andrew-Huffer/
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.