Andrew Robert Huffer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Robert Huffer

January 2, 1996 ~ June 16, 2020

Survived by his family, Kim (father), Lisa (mother), Christine (sister), and Sydney (twin sister), and his grandfathers, Paul Kaimakis and Ron Huffer. He has joined his grandmothers, Sandra Kaimakis and Betty Huffer in heaven.

Andrew was a joyful, funny, charming, handsome, energetic soul with a strong willed personality. His smile lit up the world. He was able to demonstrate the importance of unconditional love without the use of words. His passion for life was contagious and he left an unforgettable mark on everyone's heart. We would like to give special thanks to Rodney Brown and Joshua King for their unwavering dedication. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to https://everloved.com/life-of/Andrew-Huffer/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved