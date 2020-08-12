Andrew Russell Sinderman



On Wednesday, July 29, 2020 the world became a darker place when Andrew Russell Sinderman, age 32, died of COVID and left this world to enter his eternal home in Heaven. Lovingly nicknamed "Sunshine" by his family and loved ones, Andrew was known to light up any room with his bright blue eyes and beautiful smile. His family and friends remember him as one of the warmest and funniest people they knew. His laughter was contagious, and he always knew what to say to make people laugh.



Andrew is survived by his beautiful bride, Cailee Tannous; parents Marvin Sinderman and Jessica Spytek, Sharon Fields and Tom Jefferson; best friend and brother John Sinderman and sister Stephanie Wells.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, we respectfully ask that you make a donation to a local animal charity or the Reid Park Zoo where Andrew and Cailee loved to visit together.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store