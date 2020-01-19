|
Angela Jean Kaul Paulsell
Angela Jean Kaul Paulsell was born on August 21, 1968 in Mankato, Minnesota to Lou Jean Kaul and Wayne Kaul. She passed away in Kirkland, Washington on January 14, 2020.
Angela was a bright soul, who loved life and cherished her three daughters above all. She always led with her heart and accomplished all she tried with flair, style and gumption.
She was an ardent fan of the Food Network and loved to try new dishes and to cook for friends. She was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.
Angela attended both Bethany Lutheran College and Mankato State University, graduating from Mankato State after studying business management and the arts. She worked in the pharmaceutical industry for a number of years before her marriage in Seattle to David Paulsell.
She is survived by Lou Jean Kaul, step-father Thaddeus Hultengren, sister Lori Kaul, her dear companion, Kevin Sackville, her daughters Anna Paulsell, Grace Paulsell, Sloane Paulsell, their father David Paulsell, and many more family and friends in both the Northwest and Minnesota.
There will be an informal gathering to remember Angela on Saturday, January 25th from 2 to 4 pm at the Bellevue Club, 11200 SE 6th, Bellevue, Washington. Children are welcome.
Donations in remembrance of Angela may be made to the .
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020