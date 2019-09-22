|
Angela Lee Cramer
On September 15, 2019, Angela Lee Cramer peacefully left this world while sleeping at home. Angela was born in Renton in 1964 to Charles and Judy Cramer. She was born 3 minutes behind her twin sister Andrea and she was older sister to Jennifer. Angela graduated from Kentridge High School in 1982 and went on to Green River Community College. The happiest moment of her life came with the birth of her daughter Madalynn in 1993, who she cherished more than anything.
Angela is survived by her loving parents Charles and Judy Cramer. Twin sister Andrea Barber (Tim), little sister Jennifer Cramer (Fred), daughter Maddy Foreman, nephews Sean and Erin Barber, and niece Jessica Cramer.
She loved gardening, all animals and her sweet boxer Bella. We know you won't be far away Ang, as you will always be in our hearts. We love you and miss you dearly. A private family celebration will be held in her honor.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019