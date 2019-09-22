Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Cramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Lee Cramer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Lee Cramer Obituary
Angela Lee Cramer

On September 15, 2019, Angela Lee Cramer peacefully left this world while sleeping at home. Angela was born in Renton in 1964 to Charles and Judy Cramer. She was born 3 minutes behind her twin sister Andrea and she was older sister to Jennifer. Angela graduated from Kentridge High School in 1982 and went on to Green River Community College. The happiest moment of her life came with the birth of her daughter Madalynn in 1993, who she cherished more than anything.

Angela is survived by her loving parents Charles and Judy Cramer. Twin sister Andrea Barber (Tim), little sister Jennifer Cramer (Fred), daughter Maddy Foreman, nephews Sean and Erin Barber, and niece Jessica Cramer.

She loved gardening, all animals and her sweet boxer Bella. We know you won't be far away Ang, as you will always be in our hearts. We love you and miss you dearly. A private family celebration will be held in her honor.

Sign Angela's online guestbook at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.