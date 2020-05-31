Angela Rose-Cowan Byrd
Angela Rose-Cowan Byrd entered the world on April 12, 1968. She received her wings and entered into Heaven on April 19, 2020.
She attended Stevens Elementary, Meany Jr. High, Garfield High (Class of 1990), Seattle Central Community College, and the University of Washington, where she received her B.A. in Social Sciences in 2012.
Angela valued Family and Friends. Two of her most valued friendships were with Katrina (Trina) Rhodes-Michaels and Charleesa (Lisa) Barringer. Trina and Angel were practically raised together in the neighborhood enclave centered at 18th and Thomas. Lisa and Angie met at Garfield and would later, together with Sharon (Sherry) Kinared, Heather Briehm, and Baylee Schwartz-Dietrich, form the group that would meet, talk, support, nurture, and fellowship without regard to distance, time, or geography. Nor to the fact that Angela was proudly the lone Husky in the group, while everyone else were Cougars. Love does indeed conquer all.
Her career choices allowed her to be of service to others, with emphasis on students and young people. It was her nature to make those around her feel better by listening intently while sharing words of encouragement and comfort. She had worked as a Case Manager/Student Advocate for YWCA and YMCA, Shoreline Community College, and Tree House. She would have been an incredible Life Coach, which was her plan. At her passing Angel was employed at the Seattle Municipal Court, where she was the consummate professional. It was here that she was introduced to the "Sista's Prayer Team". Those moments of friendship and fellowship shared with her Sista's brought her great joy and served to strengthen her faith.
She was lovingly known by many nicknames derived from her given name. among them were Angel, Angie, AngelBaby, and Ang.
Angela leaves to cherish her memory her loving Mother, Dianna (Diane) Byrd; Father, Andrew Rick (Ricky, Butch) Cowan; Aunts, JoAnn and Rose Marie Thompson; Uncles, Clifford, Cardell, and Clarence Thompson; 1st Cousins, Odessa Thompson, Michael (Stephanie) Thompson, and Danielle (Christopher) Osorio; 2nd Cousins, Stacia, Seth, Ashley, Dalyn, Brooklyn, Michael Jr. (Mikey), Jordyn, Malikai, and Jaylen; Sisters, Charisse and Toy; Niece, Gabrielle; God Parents, Carolyn and Gene Rankin; and many cherished friends, clients, and co workers.
She was preceded in death by her beloved Grand Parents, Rosa Lee Thompson, and John Addis; Uncles, Charles Jr. (Sonny) and Joseph (Joe) Thompson, and Cousin, Sanai Thompson.
Although Angela no longer walks amongst us, we can (and will) keep her love of purple, her spirit, her zest for life, her care for others, and her smile, alive with us forever.......until we can see her again.
A Celebration of Life for Angela will take place at a later date. Please go to mbdaniel.com for further information.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.