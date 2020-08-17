Angelique Jene DeNance
Age 67, Angelique passed away July 25, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born March 22, 1953 in Chickasha, OK, she lived a full and expressive life- enriching the lives of all whom she met. She was a creative who immersed herself in many art forms. First and foremost, she was a singer who always sang from her heart and massaged the hearts of all who were graced to hear her. As many have said, she absolutely channels the divine through her angelic voice. She loved singing with her husband Andrew who played guitar in both intimate settings as well as public events, weddings etc.
She resided in Seattle for 27 years with Andrew. Angelique is survived by her beloved husband Andrew; stepchildren Josh and Sara and spouses Sarah and John respectively; stepmother Bev; siblings Susan, Phil, Rodney and Rick; grandchildren Rosalie, Isla, Quinn and Luke; niece and nephew Lacey and Nick.
