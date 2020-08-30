1/1
Angelo Peter (Lee) Cofano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angelo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angelo Peter (Lee) Cofano

Lee Cofano passed into the arms of God with his loving family surrounding him on August 17, 2020. Lee is survived by his wife, Lena, and his three sons, Mark, John (Margie) & Russell (Patti), along with his grandchildren Michael, Christine, Anthony, Andrew and Dante.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org). Friends are invited to view photos and share memories at www.FLINTOFTS.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved