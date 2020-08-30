Angelo Peter (Lee) Cofano
Lee Cofano passed into the arms of God with his loving family surrounding him on August 17, 2020. Lee is survived by his wife, Lena, and his three sons, Mark, John (Margie) & Russell (Patti), along with his grandchildren Michael, Christine, Anthony, Andrew and Dante.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org
). Friends are invited to view photos and share memories at www.FLINTOFTS.com
. Flintoft's Funeral Home, 425-392-6444.