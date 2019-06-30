Anita Myrfors



Anita Myrfors, 81, passed away at home on Mercer Island May 25, 2019 after a year battling pancreatic cancer. She was born in Blekinge, Sweden and immigrated with her young family to Mercer Island in 1966 where she soon was to be known as the Puppet Lady, with her group travelling the schools in the community. In early 1970 she became the owner, editor and contributing writer of Svenska Posten that during King Carl XVI Gustav's visit to Seattle in April 1976 celebrated 90 years of publishing. She was a member for many years of Toastmasters, Bellevue, and in 1992 began a business "Cooking with Anita" with menus from the world, creating dedicated followings among numerous organizations and thousands of individuals, many becoming dear friends.



She was an inspiring wife to Lars, devoted mother to Jesper (Julie) and Tobias and a deeply dedicated grandmother to Seraphia. She was a humorous and witty adventurer who shall never die in our memories. A discerning Friend and talented bright Star, who bravely sparkled to the very end, has left us.



In honoring her wishes



there will be no service. Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019