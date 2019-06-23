Anita Ramos Rollolazo



Anita passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Foster City, CA. surrounded with love by her family. She was the sixth (of nine) children born to Eustaquio (Ray) and Jean Ramos. Born and raised in Seattle, Anita spent her formative years in the Central Area and Mt. Baker neighborhoods. She attended St. Mary's, Asa Mercer Jr. High and graduated from Franklin High School.



Anita made as much time as possible to spend with her family as she bravely battled her cancer. Her smile and laughter were heartwarming.



She will be missed by all of us.



Anita was preceded in death by her mother (Jean) and father (Ray); she is survived by her husband of 42 years, Mario; her children Andriano (Erin), Justin (Amanda), and Marisa; two grandchildren, Jackson and Andrew. She is also survived by her siblings, George, Linda, Ray, Tina, Greg, Joni, Jeff, and Danny; numerous nephews and nieces and two great nephews.



A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 28th beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Mt Baker Community Center located at 2811 Mt Rainier Dr S, Seattle Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019