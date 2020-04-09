|
Ann Cassidy Carr Webster
Ann C. Webster of Quilcene, WA, died April 3, 2020 in Port Townsend, WA after a short illness. She was 74 years of age. Ann was born, the fourth child of Cecilia and Laurence Carr, on November 10, 1945 in the Bronx, New York. After the death of her father the family moved to Redwood City, CA, where she grew up, prospered with many friends and met and married the love of her life G. Kenneth Webster; and brought 3 children into the world. A move to Kirkland, WA brought new business opportunities when he partnered with Ken's brother and a friend to establish American Metal Products which remained in business employing over 20 including their three children, for 22 years. After the death of their oldest son Kenny in 1988, Ann and Ken established themselves in the Coyle Community at Quilcene WA, where they became beloved friends and active neighbors, hosting many a fun-filled, and sometimes raucus, gathering with plenty of homemade stews, chili, heritage Texas and Irish food, fresh clams, oysters, crabs, and luscious desserts. Children always loved the huge campfire spot for marshmallows and the like; the adults sat around the same, often until the wee hours talking and laughing. Ann was a tireless pursuer of fun, entertainment, hospitality and love among us. Her home was often a refuge for forlorn teenagers, troubled spouses, and lost wayfarers in life. Working in the garden , or any soil, was her passion; she loved beautifying any landscape. She endured many physical sufferings after her first bout with cancer in the 1970's; her fierce energy took the place of complaint.
She was predeceased by her parents, brothers, son and husband of 51 years.She leaves her devoted daughter and son Katherine and John; grandchildren Sarah, Tommy, Kimberly, Rochelle, Christina; great grandson Justin James and many friends. She will be greatly missed.
Due to the pandemic; no funeral or memorial services are planned. She will be buried in the Kirkland Cemetery on Rose Hill in Kirkland WA.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020