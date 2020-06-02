Ann Cathleen Wright
Ann Wright, a long time resident of King County passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020.
Ann was born in 1933 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Married to her boyfriend since the 9th grade, Don Wright, in 1956. They shared many adventures together till his passing in 2002. Ann was devoted to her family and took great joy spoiling her grandchildren and great grand child whenever possible.
Through their years of devotion and tireless dedication to the Masonic organization of DeMolay, Ann was known as "Mom Wright" to literally hundreds. As the state officers would cycle through the house over the years each would enjoy her always smiling, happy personality. As a result, there are many out there that consider her their Second Mom.
Don gained some notoriety as "the man who brought The Beatles to Seattle". He was General Manager of The Edgewater Inn at the time and the scheduled concert was threatened with cancellation due to incidents at prior venues. Don took it on and due to the high risk was immediately dropped by the hotels insurance company. Ann was in Teseque, NM with her two small daughters visiting her parents. She took on (successfully) with very short notice the overwhelming job of getting the proper insurance in place, on time, all by long distance phone calls. So the untold story is - it was really Ann that brought The Beatles to Seattle in 1964!
After Don's passing she filled her life with new friends, going on cruises, various trips and tending the flowers at her retirement home. She was a card carrying member of every casino from Auburn to Arlington. She had a great passion for cheering on her much loved Mariners, Seahawks, and Huskies.
Ann is survived by her daughter Debi (Kevin) McClay of Mossyrock, her daughter Cathy (Charles) Powell of Olympia, her grand daughter Hailey McClay (Jarret Russell) of Renton, grand daughter Lindsay (Kurt) Nemeyer of Des Moines, grand son Spencer (Kylie) Baker of Lacy and her beloved great grand daughter Makayla Oiver and her father Tony of Des Moines.
If you wish, please donate to your favorite charity in her honor. She was especially fond of The Shriners Hospital for Children, At Anns request there will be no services.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 2, 2020.