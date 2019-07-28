|
Ann Darby Hammond
On the morning of July 22, 2019, Ann Darby Hammond (Nicholson) passed away peacefully in Seattle, Washington. She was 88.
The only child of Herbert and LaVerne Darby, Ann was born in Portland, Oregon on November 25, 1930. She graduated from Grant High School in 1948 and received her BA in Spanish from the University of Oregon. Her membership to the Pi Beta Phi Sorority House was a highlight of her college experience.
Ann loved all sports, playing and watching were on equal par with one another. A perfect day for Ann would have been 18 holes of golf in the morning and a Mariners game in the afternoon. An active member of the Tri-City Country Club in Kennewick, Wa. for many years golf was high on her list of 'loved things to do' followed closely by swimming and skiing both of which she taught her four children to do like pro's.
Her knack for Spanish led her into several translating jobs whilst living in the Tri-Cities, her most memorable being translating for doctors during surgery at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland. In 2005 she moved to Seattle to be closer to her family. She was a member of Chapter HQ of the PEO sisterhood and volunteered for the Community Services for the Blind and Partially Sighted.
Ann so loved her many friends and 'kids'. She is survived by her daughter Gail Jean Nicholson and her husband Jon Bolnick of Portland, Oregon. Her daughter Amy Nicholson and her husband Stuart Harper of Seattle. Her son Eric Wesley Nicholson of Seattle; and her son Todd Darby Nicholson and his sons Brodie and Hugh Nicholson, Ann's cherished grandchildren, of Boston Massachusetts.
Donations in honor of Ann's life can be made to The Wilderness Society, supporting our great outdoors which she loved more than life itself.
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019