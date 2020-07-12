Ann Dolores Adams
November 16, 1932 ~ June 21, 2020
Ann was born Ann Dolores Bartle in 1932 to Stanford & Dorothy Bartle. She was born and raised in Seattle, Washington with her younger sister Margie. Ann graduated from Garfield High School and shortly after married her sweetheart Ronald Lorin Adams from Whidbey Island in February 1952. They were blessed with two sons, Michael and Kevin.
Ann worked part-time in high school, then after graduating went to work full time at the Bon Marche. Ann was thrilled to purchase 3 cashmere sweaters with her first paycheck & that is where her lifelong love of shopping for clothes began. Three months after the newlyweds were married Ron was drafted into the Navy. They quickly moved to beautiful San Diego, California and shortly thereafter, their son Michael Lorin was born. When Ron received his final sea duty orders, the Navy packed up the new Adams family of three & moved them back to Seattle. After four years in the Navy, a transition to civilian life, purchase of a new home, new jobs, in 1957 they were blessed with another son, Kevin Chaille and eventually settling in Lake Forest Park, Wa.
Ann and Ron were married for 68 years. They traveled the United States & the world together. Ann dearly loved visiting Hawaii. She also enjoyed many years at their cabin on Lake Cavanaugh, her weekly bridge group & monthly get togethers with the Whidbey Island gang, genealogy and quilting. Ann was talented & creative with a kind heart. She was energetic and for a while was a popular Northwest artist known for her pottery design.
Family and friends were important to Ann, however after marriage and having children, the next best thing that happened in her life was being blessed with grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ann is survived by her husband Ronald, her two sons; Michael Adams and Pamela (wife), her grandson Dustin and Rebecca (wife) Adams, their two sons Alexander and Ryker; her youngest son Kevin Adams, her granddaughter Kyla and Bryan (husband) Bovetz, their two children Brooke and Kaiden; her sister Margie, numerous nieces and nephews. Ann will be missed by her loving family, lifelong friends & neighbors. No formal services will be at this time.
