Ann (Dietzen) Gamon
In Loving memory of Ann Gamon (Dietzen) who died on May 8, 2020 in Yakima, Washington. Ann was born on February 18, 1934 in Yakima, Washington to Joseph and Mary Dietzen. She attended Catholic schools in Yakima and then graduated from University of Washington in Dietetics. She met Edwin Gamon at the U of W. They were married and raised four children in the Bellevue area. Ann worked as a Registered Dietitian at Virginia Mason Hospital.

Ann is survived by her four children Trina Cooper, Bruce, David and Mark Gamon, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A full obituary is available at www.brooksidefuneral.com. Services for Ann will be at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.

Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.
