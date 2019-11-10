|
Ann Gowen Combs
Longtime resident of Bainbridge Island, WA, Ann Gowen Combs died October 15, 2019 at age 84. She was born April 29, 1935 to Frances and Vincent Gowen. Ann graduated from Smith College, married Joseph R. Combs, Jr., and started a family. Upon Joe's retirement in 1970 from 20 years in the Air Force, the family moved to Bainbridge Island, where Ann would live for the next 50 years. Ann was preceded in death by Joe and her parents. She is survived by her brother Geoffrey, her six children, and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ann's memorial and reception are Saturday, November 16, 11am, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church on Bainbridge Island. Friends may view the full obituary in the online guestbook at https://www.cookfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019