Ann Jarvis
Ann Jarvis, 75, passed away in Edmonds, WA, on December 20, 2019, with her family by her side.
Born on Valentine's day in 1944 as the first of 4 children of Paul Jarvis, Jr and Ethelin Bell Jarvis, who preceded her in death. Ann is survived by her sister, Katherine (Kate) Jarvis and her brother Williams (Bill) Jarvis.
Ann was a highly respected member of the construction industry. Having received her BA from SPU, she was an ardent teacher, mentor and lobbyist for teaching the trades in high schools. She taught many young girls how rewarding a construction career can be.
Ann was the owner/operater of Ann Jarvis, Inc. , a commercial construction company operating in the PNW.
She was President of both the local chapter and national organization of NAWIC (National Association of Women in Construction). Ann was also a past President of Woodinville's Chamber of Commerce.
Most recently, Ann was the Vice President of Safety for the Associated Builders and Contractors of Western Washington, a national construction trade organization. Ann served the organization, its members and the industry for 12 years. During this time she mentored many safety professionals in the construction industry.
A life long dog lover, Ann left behind her beloved, same litter dogs, Rhett and Scarlett. They were carefully returned to their original home, H.A.R.P., where they will be well taken care of and are happy to see old friends again.
We thank everybody who helped care for Rhett and Scarlett over the past year.
Ann is greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Ann asked that any gestures in honor of her life be sent to:
Humane Animal Rescue Project (H.A.R.P.) http://www.humaneanimalrescueproject.org/
H.A.R.P., 2640 25th St.,
Hempstead, TX 77445
(979)921-0457
