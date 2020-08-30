Ann L. Nelson



Ann L. Nelson passed away peacefully in Seattle at age 99. She was interred with her husband, Gunner Nelson, at Tahoma National Cemetery. She is survived by her sons, Fred, Steve, Leif, and Greg, their spouses, and her two grandchildren, Esther and Ruby. Her family used these words to describe her: Loving, feisty, selfless, caring, hard-working, and committed to her family and friends.



Ann met Gunner right before WWII. They loved to dance. Before he was shipped off to Europe, Ann rode the train to Tacoma and married him.



Post war, they settled in Wisconsin, started a business and a family. Four boys made for a rambunctious house but she ran it with a smile, usually.



After retiring to the Oregon Coast, Ann volunteered at the hospital for twenty five years.



When Gunner passed, Ann moved to Seattle to be near family. There she lived at Ida Culver House Broadview and Pearly Jones Adult Family Home where she loved socializing with other residents.



She regaled her family with the stories of her life: about spending summers with her own grandmother who gave food to the hungry; how as a child, she got so fed up with her prankster older brother Frank that she shoved him into a vat of root beer brewing in the kitchen; about the resourcefulness and kindness of people who weathered the depression and then the war; about the joy when the war was finally over and she and Gunner could dance again.



Even when her memory grew thinner, her personality never changed. The thing she said the most this year was "I love you!".



In lieu of flowers, Ann wished that a donation be made to the Ballard Food Bank.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store