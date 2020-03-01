|
Ann Lillian Carley
Age 81 years, Ann passed away February 6, 2020 peacefully in her home near Hoquiam Washington.
Ann was born in 1939 to Hector and Elsie McFadyen of Victoria B.C. She is preceded in death by her husband of many loving years William George "Bill" Carley and her brother Bud. She is survived by her brother Jack McFadyen.
Mom spent her younger years beachcombing, playing with friends and swimming in the Straights of Juan de Fuca off the shores of Victoria. She loved the slower pace of life, slow walks collecting shells, stones and agates from the beaches and enjoying the warm sun on her face. She played field hockey, piano and loved to dance and sing.
As young adults, she and Dad started a family in Victoria and eventually moved to the U.S. with their first child. Five more children followed. Ann is survived by her six children: Elizabeth "Betty" Ann, Warren "Bud" Mark, Diane Marie, David William, Bruce Hector and Douglas John Carley. Mom dove right into parenthood with all the love, patience and grace that it took to handle a crew this large. It wasn't always easy but she always showed the care and love to fix all things. Mom was a great lover of music; the record player was always turning and we, as kids, would often see our parents dancing in the living room as we'd try to join in. Having a large family was not easy but she always made her best effort to keep the peace. Motherhood came naturally to her and so did Grandmothering and Great-grandmothering. She always made time to listen,hug and kiss when needed.
Mom had a saying that we all repeat from time to time. "Whatever's Going." She would say this to remind us all of how to prioritize things. Reminding us to be easy of spirit, kind, forgiving and patient, as she was. She was proud of her family and it's diversity and accepted everyone. She was also a fierce lover of animals. Cats dogs and anything else we would drag home she made welcome. An avid sports fan, Mom loved the Seahawks and Mariners and rarely missed a game even when they were unbearably frustrating to watch.
Family was everything to Ann. Her family in Canada including in-laws, cousins and friends who became family, as well as all those she had come to know in the States. Mom and Dad's six kids went on to have families of their own, and the Carley family now includes many grandchildren and great-grandchildren -- far too many to mention here. They all loved Grandma.
This family would like to thank all the friends, neighbors, caregivers and everyone who helped care for her in her last days. She will be greatly missed in our lives.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020