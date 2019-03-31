Resources More Obituaries for Ann Linnell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ann Linnell

Ann Schnatterly Kremer Linnell, a mathematician, professor, financial advisor, hilarious mother and devoted wife, died March 12, 2019 after a long illness. Her husband Al Linnell preceded her; she is survived by their ten children and large extended families.



Ann was born November 24, 1935 in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of William Lee Schnatterly and Louise Kittell. When she was young her family moved to Seattle, where her father opened the Seattle office of Arthur Anderson, and the Schnatterlies raised four clever kids: Ann, Steve, Jim and Bob. Years later, Ann would regale her children with stories of her little brothers' mischievous adventures. Ann's lifelong best friend, Ann Nilsson Davis, recalls childhood vacations with the six Schnatterlies singing rounds at the top of their voices in the family car.



Ann attended the University of Washington, where she graduated summa cum laude, and first in the math department. She met her first husband, Dale Kremer, when she asked to use the chalkboard space below him (he was 6'6") to work out an equation. After graduation Ann worked at Boeing for several years as a mathematician, doing calculations for the Boeing Super Sonic Transport and the Boeing Lunar Orbiter using early computers that she programmed with punch cards. Ann stayed home after the birth of their second child, and in the decades to follow was not shy about expressing her opinion on the need for workplaces (and husbands) to better support women employees.



Ann was a stay-at-home mother for two decades to her five children: Paul Kremer, now an ophthalmologist in Silverdale; Mike Kremer, who works for Microsoft; Blake Kremer and Lisa Kremer, both Tacoma attorneys; and Jay Kremer, who works for the tech company Narvar in San Francisco. Ann was a dedicated mom who put lightyears on the family blue van driving the kids to school, lessons, practices, camps, rehearsals, swim team and more. She calculated levy proposals for PTAs, was a den mother to a million Boy Scout troops (sometimes two at a time), and cheered herself hoarse at swim meets and crew races. She laughed at all of her kids' jokes, and memorized bits from Monty Python and the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy with them. She was a spare mom to all their friends, and let them stay at the house for an evening, or a night, or a week, or a year whenever they needed it.



Ann went back to school in the 1980s to get her MBA, and then a PhD in finance. During that time she worked as a tech writer/programmer for a small, 30-person Bellevue tech startup called Microsoft. She followed her goal of a life in academia by accepting a position as a finance professor at Michigan State University. There she met her second husband, Albert Linnell, a professor of astrophysics who also had five children. It was a match drawn up in the stars. They moved back to Seattle and married in 1993 on the bluff at Kalaloch with all 10 children in attendance, plus other family and friends.



In Seattle, Ann opened her own successful financial investment advising business. She also served as president of the Women's University Club, as her mother had. Her accomplishments at the Club include starting its employee retirement savings program, a capital account for technology and an emergency savings fund. Ann was also a dedicated member of the Ladies Musical Club, and a Delta Gamma.



Ann became ill with dementia in about 2013, but never failed to recognize her family members and enjoy hearing songs from her childhood. She is survived by her five children; daughters-in-law Sabrina, Oratai and Kat; grandchildren Christopher, Alex, Jackie, Shane, Kathryn, Gaius, and Orianna Kremer, and Nora and Emma McCarthy; and great-grandson Garrus Kremer. Her survivors also include Al Linnell's children Paul Linnell, Carol Linnell, Andrew Linnell, Barrie Westerwick and Scott Linnell, and their families.



A memorial gathering for



Ann will be held 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13 in the



Sky Lounge at Horizon House, 900 University St., Seattle.



Ann's family is so grateful for the loving care Ann received at Horizon House. Gifts in her honor can be made to the Employee Education Fund at Horizon House, Horizon House Philanthropy Office, 900 University Street, Seattle, WA 98101. Or, to the Women's University Club of Seattle Foundation, 1105 Sixth Ave., Suite 301, Seattle, WA 98101. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019