|
|
Ann McArthur Naden
Ann McArthur Naden, born in Seattle March 22, 1958. She passed away on October 18, 2019 from a rare and undiagnosed heart disease. As a young girl Ann grew up in Utah, eventually coming back to Seattle where she graduated from Woodway H.S. and the University of Washington. At UW she met Charlie Naden, they married in 1983, moving to Mercer Island to raise their children Bryan (30) and Sarah (27). Ann was active in our community through her involvement in Gamma Phi Beta Sorority, as President of the UW Alumnae Board, and a Member of the Fran Nordstrom Guild. She was also a dedicated Tennis player at the Seattle Tennis Club and took up a more recent passion for golf; she was the only one in the family to have a hole in 1. Ann loved to spend time in the sun with those she was closest to, be it on the beach in Maui, skiing in Sun Valley, or exploring a new city around the world. People always gravitated toward Ann's radiant personality and enthusiasm for life.
She is survived by Charlie, Bryan, and Sarah, as well as her five siblings and parents Thad & MA McArthur.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Bridget Catholic Church in Laurelhurst on Saturday, November 23rd at 11:00 am. Reception to follow at
UW Horticulture Center.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Fran Nordstrom Guild of Seattle Children's Hospital.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019