Ann Molitor Obituary
On February 27, 2020, Ann D. Molitor, age 103 passed away. Ann was born in Helena, MT on October 10, 1916 to Mr. and Mrs. Eric C. Danielson. She attended Franklin High School, the University of Washington and Seattle University. She worked for thirty-four years at the Boeing Co. as an Executive Secretary. She traveled extensively in Europe and Asia and enjoyed learning about the world and meeting people. Her sister, Ruth Lewis, lives in Bethesda, MD. Ann was predeceased by her husband, Don, her sisters, Dorothy Conover and Elna Reynolds, and niece, Meredith Conover. She leaves a stepson, Jim Molitor, two granddaughters and 3 great grandchildren, a niece and several nephews, plus an extended family and friends.

Ann will be remembered in a funeral mass at St. Joseph's Church in Issaquah on Monday,

March 16th at 11:00 am.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
