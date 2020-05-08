|
|
Ann Robertson
Ann McNeal Robertson Keeney, 82, of Kirkland, WA, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 at Providence Marionwood in Issaquah, WA from complications of dementia. At the families request, no services will be held.
Ann was born in 1937 in Los Angeles, CA to Charles J. and Eve McNeal. She attended San Bernardino High School in California graduating in 1954. She live in Italy for 5 years before moving back to California to get married and raise a family. She continued her education and received her Bachelors Degree from Fresno State in 1981 and her Masters Degree in Library Sciences from San Jose State University in 1983. She moved to Washington in 1985. She worked as a Medical Librarian for over 40 years. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, line dancing, and her cats.
She is survived by her daughter Michele and grandson Matthew. She is preceded in death by both of her parents and her brother Charles J. McNeal Jr; her first husband Michael P. Robertson, and her second husband Kenneth R. Keeney.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020