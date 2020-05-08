Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Robertson


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Robertson Obituary
Ann Robertson

Ann McNeal Robertson Keeney, 82, of Kirkland, WA, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 at Providence Marionwood in Issaquah, WA from complications of dementia. At the families request, no services will be held.

Ann was born in 1937 in Los Angeles, CA to Charles J. and Eve McNeal. She attended San Bernardino High School in California graduating in 1954. She live in Italy for 5 years before moving back to California to get married and raise a family. She continued her education and received her Bachelors Degree from Fresno State in 1981 and her Masters Degree in Library Sciences from San Jose State University in 1983. She moved to Washington in 1985. She worked as a Medical Librarian for over 40 years. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, line dancing, and her cats.

She is survived by her daughter Michele and grandson Matthew. She is preceded in death by both of her parents and her brother Charles J. McNeal Jr; her first husband Michael P. Robertson, and her second husband Kenneth R. Keeney.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -